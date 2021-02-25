Menu
Joseph Anthony Pizzo
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Naperville Central High School

Joseph (Joe) Anthony Pizzo

1932 - 2021

Joseph (Joe) Anthony Pizzo, 88, of Williams Bay, WI and formerly of Naperville, IL and Key West, FL, passed away January 28, 2021 in Naples, Florida. He was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1932 to John and Millie Pizzo.

Joseph graduated from North Central College, in Naperville, Illinois in 1954 with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry and Zoology. He received a Master's degree from Illinois State Teacher's College and had a long career as a teacher and professor of biology, first at Harrison High School in Chicago, then at Naperville Central High School in Naperville. Next he taught a variety life science classes across all seven campuses of the Chicago City College system for 30 years. While at Chicago City College he was a founding director of the mortuary science and pathology assistant programs. He also served his country in the Air Force. Joe was an accomplished gardener, horticulturist and extensive orchid collector. He and his wife opened Floral Consultants in Naperville in 1970 and later expanded to multiple locations in Chicago.

Joseph was married to Elizabeth A. Wilmot on April 19, 1958 and together they raised a large, loving family of 6 children that grew to include 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Joel Pizzo and is survived by his wife, Beth; daughter Patricia Bauer (Brian); son James (Margo, dec.); son Jack; daughter Pamela Russell (Peter) and daughter Peg Mickelson (Alan).

The funeral and Catholic mass were private in Naples, Florida. The family will be hosting a celebration of his life later this summer in Williams Bay, Wisconsin.



Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Feb. 25, 2021.
6 Entries
Joe was definitely someone special and I'm sure he gave much to his students that enriched their lives. In fond memory of Joe, we give this donation to the City Colleges of Chicago where he taught.
Barb Palm and Mario Frisella
Friend
July 10, 2021
I'M SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT THE PASSING OF MR. PIZZO. I WAS IN HIS FIRST CLASS OF MOTUARY SCIENCE AND PATHOLOGY ASSISTANT PROGRAM, AT CITY-WIDE COLLEGE. MR. PIZZO WAS A MAN WHO HAD A PLAN. I AM PROUD TO BE APART OF THAT PLAN. I HAVE BEEN A FUNERAL DIRECTOR SINCE GRADUATING. IT'S TOO LATE TO TELL HIM HOW GRATEFUL I AM TO HIM, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SAY "THANK YOU PIZZO FAMILY, FOR MR. JOE PIZZO. CLASS OF 1987
Janet M Gaither
Student
April 23, 2021
I will always treasure the memory of our last dance together.

Nora Paul
Nora Paul
Friend
February 25, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences.
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
February 25, 2021
Remembering many enjoyable times together with entire family
Norm & Joan Krug
Friend
February 21, 2021
May God grant you & your beloved family comfort & peace Beth as you grieve the loss of your dear Joe. He was a wonderful person who lived life to its fullest! God bless you all
Norm & Joan Krug
Friend
February 21, 2021
