Joseph (Joe) Anthony Pizzo

1932 - 2021

Joseph (Joe) Anthony Pizzo, 88, of Williams Bay, WI and formerly of Naperville, IL and Key West, FL, passed away January 28, 2021 in Naples, Florida. He was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1932 to John and Millie Pizzo.

Joseph graduated from North Central College, in Naperville, Illinois in 1954 with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry and Zoology. He received a Master's degree from Illinois State Teacher's College and had a long career as a teacher and professor of biology, first at Harrison High School in Chicago, then at Naperville Central High School in Naperville. Next he taught a variety life science classes across all seven campuses of the Chicago City College system for 30 years. While at Chicago City College he was a founding director of the mortuary science and pathology assistant programs. He also served his country in the Air Force. Joe was an accomplished gardener, horticulturist and extensive orchid collector. He and his wife opened Floral Consultants in Naperville in 1970 and later expanded to multiple locations in Chicago.

Joseph was married to Elizabeth A. Wilmot on April 19, 1958 and together they raised a large, loving family of 6 children that grew to include 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Joel Pizzo and is survived by his wife, Beth; daughter Patricia Bauer (Brian); son James (Margo, dec.); son Jack; daughter Pamela Russell (Peter) and daughter Peg Mickelson (Alan).

The funeral and Catholic mass were private in Naples, Florida. The family will be hosting a celebration of his life later this summer in Williams Bay, Wisconsin.