Joseph S. Kirkpatrick, Jr.

September 23, 1963 - August 18, 2020

School Resource Officer Joseph S. Kirkpatrick, Jr. of Elkhorn, 56 years, passed to eternal life on Tuesday August 18th, 2020 at his residence.

Joseph was born on September 23, 1963 to Edna (nee Shepard) and the Late Lee Gauger. Joseph married Sheri Pack on February 27, 2001 in Elkhorn, WI.

Joe is survived by his loving wife Sheri. Devoted Father of Ammie (Matt) Maise, Travis Kirkpatrick, Alicia Kirkpatrick, Zac Simon and Paighton Kirkpatrick. Proud Papa to Maison, Maia and Maddox. Precious son of Edna, son-in-law of Sharlyn Dunaway and brother to Dan Kirkpatrick. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends and fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters.

Officer Kirkpatrick proudly served as a law enforcement officer serving at Big Foot State Park, Village of Walworth Police Department, as an EMT on the Elkhorn Area Rescue and is a 25 year veteran of the City of Elkhorn Police Department and currently serving for the past 15 years as the School Resource Officer at Elkhorn High School where he positively impacted the lives of countless children throughout his career.

Visitation will be held for the public on Thursday, August 27th from 2-6pm at the Elkhorn High School Field House (482 East Geneva Street, Elkhorn, WI 53121). Please follow the current health order mandate in regards to the Covid-19. Law Enforcement Officers are welcome to join their fellow brothers and sisters in blue for a final salute and last call for Officer Joseph Kirkpatrick following the visitation. Private Family service will be held with private burial on Friday. The family is asking that anyone who Officer Kirkpatrick impacted during their life to bring a written story to the funeral to be used as a scrapbook for the family.

In Lieu of flowers memorial in Joe's name can be made to the Twin Oaks Homeless Shelter or to the family to be used at a later date for an education fund to be established for the youth of the area.

Betzer and Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes are both proudly serve the Kirkpatrick family.