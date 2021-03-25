Joseph S. Steinmetz

September 2, 1931 - March 16, 2021

HARVARD, Illinois -

Joseph S. Steinmetz, 89, of Harvard, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Vernon County, Wisconsin on September 2, 1931, a son of the late Samuel and Ada (Premo) Steinmetz.

He was married Beverly J. Brand on Feb. 17, 1955, at Dubuque, Iowa and she died Feb. 15, 2005.

He was a graduate of Baraboo High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Army as a PFC from 1954-1956.

He worked as a herdsman at Northern Pump Farms in Richmond, IL, for 25 years, then 12 years at Holian Insulation, retired, then owned and operated Joe's Greenware Ceramic Shoppe in McHenry for nine years.

He loved sports, especially the Cubs and Packers and gardening and spending time with grandchildren.

Joseph is survived by a daughter Debbie (the late Keith) Winn of Harvard, IL; a son Mark (Barbara) Steinmetz, of Lake Geneva, WI; four grandchildren: Cassandra (the late Paul) Marucha and Ben (Bernice Boehlen) Winn, Kirsten Ackerman, Dan Steinmetz; five great grandchildren: Peter Marucha, Katlyn Ackerman, Braydin Winn, Belle Ackerman and Jacob Boehlen.

He was preceded by three brothers Roy, Glenn and Lyle.

Memorial visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday March 27, 2021 at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St. Richmond, IL with a Celebration of Life at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, with Rev. Terry Hennesy officiating.

Family request donations to Osteogenesis Imperfecta PO Box 824061 Philadelphia, PA 19182-4061.

Inurnment in Zion Memorial Cemetery Sauk City, WI at a later date.

