Joyce D. Havens

1930 - 2021

FONTANA - Joyce D. Havens, 91, died Sunday, September 12, 2021. She was surrounded by her four daughters and extended family at her home in Fontana, Wisconsin.

Joyce was born February 12, 1930 to her parents William and Thelma Dall in Chicago, Illinois. Her family later moved to Pekin, Illinois where she attended school through graduation in 1948 from Pekin Community High School.

Joyce met the love of her life, Arnold (Arnie) L. Havens, in Pekin, Illinois in 1948 while roller skating. They married in July 1950 and resided in Bartonville, Illinois; Rockford, Illinois; Manlius, New York; and Matthews, North Carolina while raising their four daughters.

Joyce and Arnie loved to entertain friends and enjoyed traveling over the years to many International destinations.

Joyce had a keen inquisitive mind throughout her life and became very savvy in learning how to use the latest computer technology.

In later years, Joyce and Arnie enjoyed their residences in both Fort Lauderdale, Florida during the winter season and Fontana, Wisconsin on Lake Geneva during the summer season. Joyce loved Lake Geneva and the surrounding lake communities and spending time with her family.

Joyce is survived by her daughters: Trudy A. Havens (Gary Neilson) of Glencoe, Illinois; Terry L. Havens-Turner (Rick Turner) of Lakewood, NY; Valerie J. Havens (Gary Morton) of Burns, Tennessee, and Vanessa J. Dimond (Ted Dimond ) of Taos, NM. Proud grandmother to Ricky Turner (Heather), Bradley Turner (Meghan) Eric Neilson, Erica Dimond (Shea Orner), Lauren Turner, Lindsay Neilson, Claudia Dimond and great grandmother to Arie and Carter Turner. In addition, her sister, Ellen Lenaway; niece, Kelly Ward and nephew, Matt Ward also survive Joyce.

Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Arnie Havens, sister, Sandra Ward, and brother, William Dall.

Arrangements are being arranged by Toynton's Funeral home in Walworth, Wisconsin.

Online condolences can be left at nelsonfuneralhomes.com/obituary/joyce-d-havens/

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walworth County Food Bank at walworthcountyfoodpantry.org or 205 Commerce Court, Elkhorn, Wisconsin 53121.

A private family Celebration of Life is being planned.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-2171.