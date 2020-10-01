Judith A. Slack

1940 - 2020

Judith A. Slack, 80 of Lake Geneva, WI is now walking with her heavenly father, passing away at home on September 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Judith was born January 2, 1940 to the daughter of the late Clifford and Sarah (Storey) Clapp.

Judy graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1958. She married James L. Slack on October 24, 1959 living their 60 years together on the family farm and raising three children.

Judy was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lake Geneva where she was involved in prayer shawl and helping out whenever needed.

Judy loved to crochet and would make an afghan for anyone as a present or on request. Each of her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren received an afghan when they were born again when reaching the age of 10.

Judy was involved in 4-H by being a general leader and project leader for the Springfield 4-H Club. Judy was treasurer for the Walworth County Senior General Leaders Assn and served on the Record Book Committee. Judy helped out in the Sheep Barn and Treasurer's office at the Walworth County Fair where she enjoyed meeting old friends and making new ones.

Judy is survived by her husband, Jim, their three children; Cindy Klewin of Elkhorn, Kevin (Rebecca Krinsky) Slack of Lake Geneva, and Laura (Andrew) Long of Walworth, eight grandchildren; Stacey (Ryan) Stelzer, Amanda (Ricky) Bedard, Monique Long, Megan (Hamilton) Dowden, Tim (Karley) Long, Andrew Slack, Tom Slack and Joe Slack, five great-grandchildren; Takiyah, Madison, Carley, Karter and Noah, one sister, Verneta Hudson and one brother, Raymond Clapp.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters; Evelyn Quass, Eleanor Borgen, Esther Powell and Betty Fortney, two brothers; Clifford Clapp and Dorance Clapp and son-in-law, Howard Klewin.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 8:00PM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI and 10:00AM to 11:00AM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1101 Logan St. Lake Geneva, WI. Funeral service will be 11:00AM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Paul Prange officiating. Burial will follow services at Springfield-Union Cemetery Springfield, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walworth County Fair, P.O. Box 286 Elkhorn, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Slack Family.