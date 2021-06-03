Judith Anne Miskie

Sept. 21, 1943 - Dec. 30, 2020

LAKE GENEVA - In the comfort of her home alongside her husband and children, Judith Anne Miskie (nee Krebs), peacefully entered eternal life on December 30, 2020.

Born in Oak Park, IL on September 21, 1943, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Hazel Krebs. Her early life was spent in Illinois attending Lyons Township High School and Illinois State University earning her Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education.

Growing up, her summers were spent at a small family cottage in the Highlands of Lake Geneva, WI. It was in the Lake Geneva area where she met the love of her life Scott Miskie and they were united in marriage on August 19, 1972 at St. Francis Church. Scott and Judy spent their early years together in Savannah, IL while Scott was serving in the Army. They eventually made their home in Lake Geneva raising their three children. Judy will forever be proud of the family they built together.

Judy worked as a Special Education Teacher in Illinois and Wisconsin and proceeded to spend the next 30+ years working in the Social Services field for Walworth County Human Services in the Crisis Intervention Department where she assisted accident victims, victims of abuse, and the crisis hotline and suicide prevention.

She will forever be remembered as one with an optimum zest for life and a caring, accepting, loving approach to all people and all creatures. Her days were filled with being outdoors celebrating God's creation: whether it be placing her hands in the earth in spring planting her massive vegetable garden, her planters and gladiolas, and dahlias whose bulbs she caringly wintered over with the excitement for the promise of return they would bring; or her days of summer spent by her pond listening to the cascading waterfall sipping lemonade with her dogs Snickers and Willy resting by her feet; or her walks in the fall amongst the falling leaves smelling the air and watching the world around her bustling about; and lastly the sacred peace of winter-walking in snow shoes as the snow fell gently upon her smiling face.

Judy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Scott; children: Amanda (John) Hemsworth, Adam Miskie, Zach (Allie) Miskie; grandchildren: Cecelia, Benjamin, and Gabriel Hemsworth; siblings: Sue Polyock, Laura (Greg) Rogers, Kenneth (Karen) Krebs. She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Hazel and brother Larry Krebs.

The family would like to thank all the people that provided Judy their friendship over the years as well as the wonderful staff at Mercy Hospital Walworth and St Croix Hospice Care.

A celebration of life will be held on June 6, 2021 at Horticultural Hall in Lake Geneva from noon until 5 p.m. all friends and family are welcome to attend.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you make a donation in Judith's name to either American Cancer Society or to St. Croix Hospice.

