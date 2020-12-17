Judith Mary Postotnik (nee Peterson)

1940 - 2020

Judith Mary Postotnik (nee Peterson), 80 yrs, of West Allis, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at St. Camillus in Wauwatosa. One of seventeen children, Judy was born on June 13, 1940 to the late Frank and Ethel Peterson. She was a woman with sincere devotion to God and is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Victor, along with many siblings, sister-and brother-in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Judy worked for M&I Bank for 30 years and after retiring, volunteered at Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and West Allis Memorial Hospital. She was such a kind, dependable and generous woman with a big heart and will dearly be missed.

Please join the family in celebrating Judy's life on Friday, December 18, 2020, with visitation beginning at 10:00-10:45am with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, (8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield, WI 53228). The Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on Youtube at SJE-Greenfield. Burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Postotnik.