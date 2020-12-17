Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Regional News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith Mary Postotnik

Judith Mary Postotnik (nee Peterson)

1940 - 2020

Judith Mary Postotnik (nee Peterson), 80 yrs, of West Allis, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at St. Camillus in Wauwatosa. One of seventeen children, Judy was born on June 13, 1940 to the late Frank and Ethel Peterson. She was a woman with sincere devotion to God and is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Victor, along with many siblings, sister-and brother-in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Judy worked for M&I Bank for 30 years and after retiring, volunteered at Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and West Allis Memorial Hospital. She was such a kind, dependable and generous woman with a big heart and will dearly be missed.

Please join the family in celebrating Judy's life on Friday, December 18, 2020, with visitation beginning at 10:00-10:45am with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, (8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield, WI 53228). The Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on Youtube at SJE-Greenfield. Burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Postotnik.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield, WI
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield, WI
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Our deepest sympathy from the Andrich family, we were so sorry to hear of Judy's passing.
Julie Price
January 6, 2021
Dear Uncle Vic, There are no words for such a loss. You and Aunt Judy had a beautiful relationship. Perhaps the only solace is that she is in heaven with Our Lady. Wishing you peace.
Marcia Gloudeman and Family
December 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss Uncle Vic. Rest In Peace Aunt Judy.
Darren and Heather Peterson
December 18, 2020
Judy was a beautiful and a very kind daughter, sister, Aunt, and spouse to Vic..She loved her life, helping others, serving our Lord at her church. She enjoyed all those nieces snd nephews from the Peterson family, and they all loved their Aunt Judy. Because of her memory loss, she was not able to talk with me periodically on the phone.. There was a time when she would be so happy to tell me of all the and deer in her back yard and how Vic would be certain bird food was available. She made life more pleasant for our parents in their old age.. Thank you Vic, for your never ending love and attention to Judy´s needs these past years. God Bless you Vic, as the Angels lead Judy to Paradise. Love you, Carole
Carole Dehli
December 18, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you Uncle Vic and to all of my aunts and uncles. Knowing my aunt Judy is in a better place with family who have passed before her in the waiting arms of our Lord Jesus helps so much. God Bless and dear Lord please keep us all safe and healthy.
Jim Janowski
December 17, 2020
Aunt Judy was such a bright, kind presence in my life and for so many people. She made the world a better place. I can picture her smile and sparkling eyes. Uncle Vic, you have been a devoted husband and caregiver. My heart goes out to you. You and Aunt Judy made a wonderful couple. Sending love to you, all of the Petersons, and Aunt Judy's friends.
Joyce Dehli
December 17, 2020
Rest In Peace Judy.
Sherry Nagel
December 16, 2020
Dear Vic, Mechele and I were saddened to hear of Judy´s passing, I thought of you often over the past several years as this devastating disease entered your lives. I remember you and Judy with your new Mustang convertible enjoying your lives together in retirement and always devoted to one another. Take solace in knowing that as she enters into our lords´ kingdom she does so without ailment and that one day you will reunite in Heaven. God Bless, Don & Mechele Janowski
Don Janowski
December 16, 2020
nancy lefebvre
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results