Judith Marie Townsend
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Jun, 6 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lake Como Clubhouse
Judith Marie (Tanking) Townsend

Sept. 19, 1935 - March 19, 2022

Judith Marie (Tanking) Townsend, 86, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022. She was born September 19, 1935, at Burlington Memorial Hospital to Henry Theodore and Irene Eunice (Wood) Tanking.

Judy is survived by her three children: Julie, Lisa and Ross; daughter-in-law Kellie; one grandson Jason Peterson; brother-in-law Charles G. Townsend; plus many nieces and nephews; their children; and grandchildren. She loved them all and was so grateful for their lives. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dale C. Townsend, her brother Henry, Jr. (Violet), and three sisters Etta (Ray) Clark, Alva Tanking, and Leah (Clyde) Osman.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life for Judy on June 6, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lake Como Clubhouse, W3730 Clubhouse Drive, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lakeland Animal Shelter or Lake Geneva Museum.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Apr. 13, 2022.
