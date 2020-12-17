Karen Fernstrom

1940 - 2020

Karen Fernstrom, daughter of Frank & Irma Fernstrom, passed away December 2, 2020 in Tampa Florida at the age of 80. Karen was in the Peace Corps in Ghana, Africa for several years & then returned to Lake Geneva to be near her parents. Karen was an accomplished cross-stitcher & needleworker. She crocheted countless teddy bears which were donated to Toys for Tots. Karen is survived by her sister Linda Fernstrom Rast along with nieces & nephews. She graduated with a bachelors degree from Whitewater University. She will be greatly missed by all.