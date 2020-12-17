Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Regional News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen Fernstrom

Karen Fernstrom

1940 - 2020

Karen Fernstrom, daughter of Frank & Irma Fernstrom, passed away December 2, 2020 in Tampa Florida at the age of 80. Karen was in the Peace Corps in Ghana, Africa for several years & then returned to Lake Geneva to be near her parents. Karen was an accomplished cross-stitcher & needleworker. She crocheted countless teddy bears which were donated to Toys for Tots. Karen is survived by her sister Linda Fernstrom Rast along with nieces & nephews. She graduated with a bachelors degree from Whitewater University. She will be greatly missed by all.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Timothy Rutkoske
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results