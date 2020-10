Kathern V. Ward

Kathern V. Ward, 83, of Delavan, WI and formerly of Pell Lake, WI passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at the Linn-Hebron Cemetery on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 3 p.m.

Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is proudly serving the family.