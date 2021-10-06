Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Regional News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen "Peachy" Warfield
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Derrick Funeral Home
800 Park Drive
Lake Geneva, WI

Kathleen "Peachy" (Hawver) Warfield

Aug. 2, 1941 - Sept. 18, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - Kathleen "Peachy" (Hawver) Warfield, 80, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away Saturday September 18, 2021 at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI.

The former Kathleen Lucille Hawver was born in Harvard, IL on August 2, 1941 the daughter of the late Clifford and Lucille (Galvin) Hawver. In 1965 in Harvard, IL she was united in marriage to James "Mud" Warfield. He preceded her in death in 2007. She had worked for over 50 years for Starline Company in Harvard, IL.

Kathleen was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. She was a very social parson enjoying watching old movies and tubing on the Wolf River.

Kathleen is survived by her brother Jerry (Chris) Hawver of Lake Geneva; and her sister Florence Hawver of Harvard, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Thomas Hawver.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Francis deSales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva. Visitation in church, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hawver family.

To post a condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Derrick Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Derrick Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.