Kathleen "Peachy" (Hawver) Warfield

Aug. 2, 1941 - Sept. 18, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - Kathleen "Peachy" (Hawver) Warfield, 80, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away Saturday September 18, 2021 at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI.

The former Kathleen Lucille Hawver was born in Harvard, IL on August 2, 1941 the daughter of the late Clifford and Lucille (Galvin) Hawver. In 1965 in Harvard, IL she was united in marriage to James "Mud" Warfield. He preceded her in death in 2007. She had worked for over 50 years for Starline Company in Harvard, IL.

Kathleen was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. She was a very social parson enjoying watching old movies and tubing on the Wolf River.

Kathleen is survived by her brother Jerry (Chris) Hawver of Lake Geneva; and her sister Florence Hawver of Harvard, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Thomas Hawver.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Francis deSales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva. Visitation in church, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

