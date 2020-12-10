Kathleen Elizabeth Williams

1940-2020

WILLIAMS BAY - Kathleen Elizabeth Williams, (80), passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 29, 2020 at Fairhaven Retirement Community in Whitewater where she had been receiving superb care with Alzheimer's dementia. Kathy was born in Milwaukee on November 5, 1940, the only child of Max M. and Edith H. (Lapp) Fiedler. Her father tragically died when she was 8 and Kathy was raised by her strong and independent mother.

Kathy graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee, attended the University of Wisconsin (Madison) and graduated from the University of Wisconsin (Whitewater) with a teaching degree. After teaching social studies for a short time at Delavan-Darien High School, Kathy started a nursery/child care business called The Corral, and later became a supervisor with the Walworth County Department of Social Services. Kathy married David Barrett Williams on September 11, 1971, and they settled in to the family home built by David's grandparents adjacent to the Yerkes Observatory grounds in 1902. Two sons, Benjamin and Frost were born in 1973 and 1975, respectively. After marriage Kathy co-founded a nautical antique business and competitive swim shop called The Wharf in Fontana and, in 1990, founded a woman's swimwear business known as Dockside Swim and Surf in Lake Geneva. She retired in 2010.

Kathy was a board member of the United Church of Christ, the Barrett Memorial Library and the PTA, all in Williams Bay. She was a member of the Lake Geneva Yacht Club and onetime board member of the Geneva Lake Sailing School. She was a founder and initial Treasurer of the Milwaukee Symphony Association of Walworth County, a founding member of the Lake Geneva chapter of Lyric Opera of Chicago, member of the Williams Bay Lioness Club, and Chairwoman of the Williams Bay Woman's Banquet.

She loved all her cats, especially those named Figaro, and enjoyed gardening, traveling, skiing, golf, reading, biking, boating, walking the Yerkes oval, croquet (often winning championships), and serving on yacht club race committees. She loved raising her boys, supporting them in all of their activities, and welcoming their friends throughout the years for parties, sleepovers, and adventures of all sorts. She faithfully attended many operas with David, although she never quite figured out why she saw the same opera numerous times.

Kathy is survived by her husband, David B. Williams, Williams Bay and Naples, FL, sons Dr. Benjamin Barrett and Margaret (Meg) Darrow Williams of Thetford Center, VT, and Frost Davidson and Heather Williams of Mukwonago, WI, and grandchildren Emilia Nelle, Abigail Jane and Storrs Thomas Williams. She is also survived by dear in-laws Peter Colby Williams and Sandra Esrael, of Madison, their children Nelson (Katy) and children Stella and Brian Williams of Elm Grove and Christian (Bree) and children Reese, Dylan and Jackson, of Wheaton, IL, and brother-in-law Lindsay Clark Williams, of Madison.

Interment of ashes will be in the family plot in East Delavan Union Cemetery and a Memorial Service will be scheduled in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kathy's name to: Barrett Memorial Library, Yerkes Future Foundation, or the Williams Bay United Church of Christ