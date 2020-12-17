Menu
Keith C. Edwards
FUNERAL HOME
Toynton Funeral Home
328 Kenosha Street
Walworth, WI

Keith C. Edwards

1971 - 2020

Keith Edwards was born April 13, 1971 in Elgin, Illinois to Thomas G. and Rosalynn Marie (Driscoll) Edwards. He passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his home in Fontana.

Keith was a proud bartender at Chuck's in Fontana. He will be greatly missed by his "family" at Chuck's as well as his Book Club members. Keith was Book Club President after all.

Keith is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Vosburgh) Edwards, whom he married in July of this year; his son Henry Thomas Edwards; his mom Rosalynn; sister Kellie (Tom) Quinn; his mother and father-in-law Curt and Sue; brothers-in-law Matthew (Lisa) Vosburgh and Derek (Shellei) Vosburgh; Sean, Ryan, Bradley Quinn; Logan, Rocco, Olivia, and Sadie Vosburgh.

He was preceded in death by his father Thomas G. Edwards.

Keith was known as the guy that brought everyone together near and far. He would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. He loved his family and was one proud dad to his son.

He will be missed is an understatement. A hole is left in many of our hearts but our amazing memories of Keith will get us through this most difficult time.  

"Free as we'll ever be" is Keith, Elizabeth, and Henry's favorite lyric from their song. Whenever you hear this song be sure to 'cheers' to Keith.

Forever and always in our hearts Keith Edwards

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Dec. 17, 2020.
My deepest sympathy to the Edwards family and his co-workers at Chucks and his many friends. I have known Keith for almost 20 years, he was a great person to know and will be missed. RIP Keith...
Larry Moravecek
December 21, 2020
