On Friday, November 27, 2020 Kenneth E. Elvin passed away at home in Jefferson, TX at the age of 89. Kenneth was born on February 11, 1931 in Little Falls, MN to Ebert and Carrie Elvin.

Kenneth was an Air Force veteran. He worked for the Pure Company before moving to Lake Geneva and owning his own business; Lakeland Oil from 1964 until his retirement in 2003. He was also a member of the local Kiwanis club.After retiring, Kenneth and his wife, Lois, moved to Jefferson, TX. Both Kenneth and Lois raised 6 children, Marc

(Julia), Scott (Rae Ann), Kent (Colleen), Ross, Patricia and Susan. He had many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his sister Eunice (Elvin) Heal. He is preceded in death by his wife Lois, brother Raymond, sister Edna and his parents.

A private service will be held at a later date.



Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Dec. 17, 2020.
