Lance M. Melancon

1959 - 2020

Lance M. Melancon age 61, Lifelong Resident of Lake Geneva, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center.

Lance was born on April 1, 1959 in Elkhorn to the Late Eldridge and Alice (Miller). Lance is survived by two brother Clint and Scott. Lance served as the Sexton at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva for the past 30+ years.

Lance will be privately laid to rest next to his mother at Oak Hill Cemetery. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Melancon Family.