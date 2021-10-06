Larkin Bruce Warner

Dec. 9, 1934 - Sept. 27, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Larkin Bruce Warner of Oklahoma City died September 27, 2021 at the age of 86. The only child of Earl Everett Warner and Daisy Pearl Payne Warner, he was born December 9, 1934 in Washington, D.C. His childhood included residences in Columbus, OH; Oxford, MS; and Springfield, PA, until 1946 when his father began a long career teaching political science at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, OH.

Larkin graduated from Delaware high school in 1952 and Ohio Wesleyan in 1956 where he was awarded membership in Phi Beta Kappa. His graduate work was facilitated by a Ford Foundation doctoral fellowship; he received a Ph.D. in Economics from Indiana University in 1961. Dr. Larkin Warner joined the Economics faculty in the College of Business at Oklahoma State University in 1960 and continued at OSU until his retirement in 1998 as a Regents Professor of Economics. During a leave of absence from OSU in the 1970s to serve as director of the Kerr Foundation's Economic Studies Division, Larkin married Jean Todd Shumway on July 7, 1978 in Oklahoma City at Nichols Hills United Methodist Church. Dr. Warner's contributions to his profession, to the Oklahoma State University Department of Economics, the College of Business Administration, higher education and the State of Oklahoma are numerous and outstanding. Besides publishing numerous research articles and books and speaking at countless conferences and events, he had a significant impact on the lives of students, colleagues, and friends. He will be remembered for his personal warmth, support and encouragement of others as well as for his intellectual curiosity, depth of knowledge, unselfishness and uncommon good sense.

Projects in which Dr. Warner was involved included Gov. George Nigh's Committee on Reform of State Government (1984), the Oklahoma Constitution Revision Study Commission (1990-91), Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Citizens' Commission on the Future of Oklahoma Higher Education (1997), and the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools MAPS for Kids Committee (1999-2000), even writing a book entitled "Oklahoma City's MAPS for Kids: A Citizen's Initiative." He was further recognized for his work with the Oklahoma Council on Economic Education, The State Chamber - Oklahoma's Association of Business and Industry, the Commission on Reform in State Government, the Oklahoma Constitution Revision Study Commission, as well as for his service as Staff Director for the State Regents' Citizens' Commission on the Future of Oklahoma Higher Education, and Staff Director for the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation's Project KIDS (Keep Improving District Schools). The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, the Stillwater Industrial Foundation, City Government and other local groups called on Dr. Warner for counsel and assistance on a variety of economic issues. Many state groups and organizations also called on Dr. Warner to share his expertise on issues impacting Oklahoma's economy.

Honors which Dr. Warner received include the OSU University Extension "1988 Annual Faculty Award," the Oklahoma Higher Education Heritage Association "Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame" (2005), the Phi Beta Kappa Association of Oklahoma City "Phi Beta Kappa of the Year" (2009), and the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools "Wall of Fame, Class of 2011." In 1990 he received the OSU Extension Annual Faculty Award for University Extension /Public Service Programs. After his retirement, Jean and Larkin moved to Oklahoma City. Larkin participated in the Rotary Club of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma City Economic Roundtable, the Economic Affairs Breakfast, the Economic Club of Oklahoma, Sigma Phi Epsilon, and the Oklahoma City Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. Of special meaning to Jean and Larkin has been their involvement at Nichols Hills United Methodist Church, the Kiva Sunday School class, and the many mission and charitable projects the church supported.

Larkin had a lifelong love of the outdoors. Adena and Margy fondly remember camping trips to Maine, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and more. He enjoyed sailing, racquetball, tennis, woodworking, and furniture making. His friends remember his eclectic taste and interest in music and socializing.

Dr. Warner is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jean Shumway Warner, his two daughters by a previous marriage, Adena Lynn Warner of Edmond, OK, and Margaret "Margy" June (Dale Herman) Warner of Eureka Springs, AR; a grandson, Andrew Warner Feldman of Edmond, OK, and three step-grandchildren: Andrew Herman of Cleveland, OH, Elizabeth "Liz" (Robert) Kaval of Roseburg, OR, and Matthew Herman of Austin, TX. Larkin's 19-year marriage to the former Shirley Margaret Jones ended in divorce.

The family would like to express their thanks to his caregivers, Susan Tall Bull and Abidemi "B.B." Omolabi, for their excellent care.

A Memorial Service celebrating Larkin's life will be held at Nichols Hills United Methodist Church, Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. The service will be live streamed facebook.com/nicholshillsumc.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Larkin's honor to the Larkin Warner Endowed Scholarship at Oklahoma State University, to Nichols Hills United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City, OK, or to the charity of your choice.