Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Regional News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lewis J. Shults
FUNERAL HOME
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Center St
Lake Geneva, WI

Lewis J. Shults

PELL LAKE - Lewis J. Shults, 83, of Pell Lake, WI passed away to eternal life on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his residence.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the FUNERAL HOME, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Brian Metke of Trinity Church in Pell Lake will be officiating. Burial to follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Genoa City. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Shults family.



Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes - Steinke Chapel
515 Center Street, GENEVA, WI
Sep
10
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes - Steinke Chapel
515 Center Street, GENEVA, WI
Sep
10
Service
11:00a.m.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes - Steinke Chapel
515 Center Street, GENEVA, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.