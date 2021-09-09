Lewis J. Shults

PELL LAKE - Lewis J. Shults, 83, of Pell Lake, WI passed away to eternal life on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his residence.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the FUNERAL HOME, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Brian Metke of Trinity Church in Pell Lake will be officiating. Burial to follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Genoa City. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Shults family.