Lillian G. Hill
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020

Lillian G. Hill

1923 - 2020

Lillian G. Hill, 97, formerly of Lake Geneva, WI, died Wednesday September 2, 2020 in Orlando FL. The former Lillian Hoffman was born June 20,1923 in Bloomfield, WI the daughter Leroy and Jessie (Rodgers) Hoffman. She graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1941. On September 8, 1951 she was united in marriage to Elmo "Bud" Hill. She and Bud owned and operated Hill's A & W drive in restaurant in Lake Geneva from 1960 through 1988. She then worked at Burger King in Lake Geneva from 1989 until 2005 as a cashier.

Lillian is survived by: her son Larry Hill, 2 grandsons; Christopher Hill and Todd Hill, a granddaughter Natalie (Chris Zdanek) and a nephew Mark Sylvester. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Elmo, infant daughter Eileen, her son Roger, step-son Douglas Hill and a step-son Jack Hill, a brother Harry Hoffman and a sister Fern Sylvester. Lillian was hardworking, so loving, caring and as tough as nails. A great example for all of us. She will be greatly missed.

Services for Lillian will be held Friday September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the main chapel of the Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. There will be an additional visitation on Friday from 10:00am till the time of service.

Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hill family.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Derrick Funeral Home
800 Park Drive, Lake Geneva, WI 53147
Sep
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Derrick Funeral Home
800 Park Drive, Lake Geneva, WI 53147
Sep
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Derrick Funeral Home
800 Park Drive, Lake Geneva, WI 53147
