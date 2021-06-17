Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Regional News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Eve Johnston
ABOUT
Glenbard West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Derrick Funeral Home
800 Park Drive
Lake Geneva, WI

Linda Eve Johnston

1956 - 2021

LAKE GENEVA - Linda Eve Johnston of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Born on New Years Eve 1956, in Glen Ellyn, IL, Linda became a lifelong academic at a young age, graduating early from Glenbard West High School and Purdue University where she studied Biology and Environmental Science. During her time at Purdue she met the love of her life and future husband Charles Johnston on a blind date, who survives her along with their sons Preston and Tyler.

After College, Linda took a year off to travel the world. Her travels took her to the top of Machu Picchu, hiking through Argentina and skiing in Bariloche before she followed in her father's footsteps to attend the Illinois College of Optometry receiving her Doctor of Optometry degree. After many years of academics she turned her focus on starting a family and a business.She was married in Glen Ellyn in 1980, where she took over and ran her family practice for many years.

But above all, Linda was a strong, caring and independent woman who made sure that everyone around her felt loved. She was an inspiration to many of her friends and family with boundless energy and the ability to lighten any room. Survivor of breast cancer and melanoma, and a self described caretaker, there was no challenge that she could not overcome with grace and integrity.

Her loss is felt deeply by her family and all whose path she crossed. A memorial service will be heldFriday June, 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church.700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva, WI. A reception will follow at Lakewood Golf Club,w1773 Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva, WI.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuenralhome.com.

Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting the Johnston family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
700 N Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva, WI
Jun
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
700 N Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Derrick Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Derrick Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
25 Entries
Charlie, we are sending you and your boys a virtual hug from New Hampshire. We are ever grateful you shared Linda with us and will always remember her infectious smile and gracious manner. With deepest sympathy, Barb and Tom
Barb and Tom Sedoric
Friend
July 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Charlie and the boys along with everyone who was touched by Linda during her life. I never met Linda but knowing the family she married into my heart goes out to all.
Kate Krenn
Family
June 30, 2021
Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Charlie, sons and family...Linda was something special...she will be greatly missed ~
Tina and Braun Jones
June 22, 2021
Linda was such a caring soul and brought grace and light to her stint as co-chair of All Charities; heartbroken for your loss. Wishing you, Charlie, plus Preston and Tyler, comfort and the strength you need for the days ahead.
Sarah and Ben Cart
June 21, 2021
Diane Geracie
June 18, 2021
We were sorry to learn of Linda´s passing. She was always such a warm and vivacious personality. We have many fond memories of our time spent with her. May your sons and you find comfort and peace in the happy memories of your time spent together.
Joanne & Scott Boylan
June 17, 2021
Linda, your friendship has meant so much to us. You were always there when we needed a cheerful smile. Your examples of generosity and selfless service were remarkable and inspiring. We know that you will be missed everyday by your many friends and family. Ocean Reef will not be the same without you. We are sure that God´s angels have welcomed you with open arms into Heaven. We send our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to Charlie, Preston and Tyler.
Rosalyn and Tony Smith
June 17, 2021
Keith and I send our condolences to you, Charlie and your two sons, during this difficult time. Linda´s smile and generous spirit will be missed on the Reef.
Diane and Keith Hill
June 17, 2021
Doug and Jen Kentfield
June 17, 2021
Lorne Burke and Family
June 16, 2021
So very sad, you will be missed all over the Reef where your bright smile and happy attitude was ever present. Our hearts are heavy, Sally and Tom
Tom and Sally Davidson
Friend
June 16, 2021
Charlie , We send our heart felt condolences to you and your sons at this time . Linda will surely be missed . Love , The Daughertys
julie & rob daugherty
June 15, 2021
Greg and I are devastated to hear the news of your dear Linda. Prayers and love to you Charlie, Preston and Tyler as you navigate these difficult times. We are so appreciative of all the wonderful memories of our years of friendship from college to present day. Love to you all
Patsy and Greg Pace
Friend
June 15, 2021
Will miss my compassionate , loving , golf buddy and friend ! We had some interesting rounds of golf ... lots of laughs and fun and good shots too ! So happy we met years ago " on the docks" . Prayers for peace and strength to your familly ...RIP
Vicki and Lenny Turowskj
June 15, 2021
Linda you will be missed , but you are now surrounded by Angels and in Gods care . Our thoughts and prayers are with you Charlie and family.
Susie & Janes Hassett
Friend
June 15, 2021
Sending love and healing prayers to you and the family.
Becky and Bill Dickinson
Friend
June 15, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Steve and Maggie Clark
Friend
June 15, 2021
Sending God's love and light to Charlie and the boys. May she find peace. God Bless JMJ
Bernadette Bisaillon
Friend
June 15, 2021
Bernadette Bisaillon
June 15, 2021
We had such a special time with you for dinner on Truant. Loved your company and you put up with all our old stories. It was a wonderful night. Will always remember that night. Will always remember you. Xoxoxo
suzanne Preston stout
Friend
June 14, 2021
We loved being with you on the water. Truant loved having you on her for dinner, laughs and good friends. Thinking of you. Always. Xoxoxo Suzanne and Heny.
Suzanne and Henry Stout
June 14, 2021
Erika Lyons
June 14, 2021
May your smile warm the sky as it warmed my heart when I met you. I will bring with me the quicksilver of curiosity and velvety grace of the light in your eyes together with that positive attitude, faith in the future, and love for the life that I so admired in you. Rest in peace, angel.
Erika Lyons
Friend
June 14, 2021
Sending our condolences and thinking of you all and sending warm wishes. Anne and Steve
Anne Lovett and Steve Woodsum
Friend
June 14, 2021
Michael and Angie
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 25 of 25 results