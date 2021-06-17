Linda Eve Johnston

1956 - 2021

LAKE GENEVA - Linda Eve Johnston of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Born on New Years Eve 1956, in Glen Ellyn, IL, Linda became a lifelong academic at a young age, graduating early from Glenbard West High School and Purdue University where she studied Biology and Environmental Science. During her time at Purdue she met the love of her life and future husband Charles Johnston on a blind date, who survives her along with their sons Preston and Tyler.

After College, Linda took a year off to travel the world. Her travels took her to the top of Machu Picchu, hiking through Argentina and skiing in Bariloche before she followed in her father's footsteps to attend the Illinois College of Optometry receiving her Doctor of Optometry degree. After many years of academics she turned her focus on starting a family and a business.She was married in Glen Ellyn in 1980, where she took over and ran her family practice for many years.

But above all, Linda was a strong, caring and independent woman who made sure that everyone around her felt loved. She was an inspiration to many of her friends and family with boundless energy and the ability to lighten any room. Survivor of breast cancer and melanoma, and a self described caretaker, there was no challenge that she could not overcome with grace and integrity.

Her loss is felt deeply by her family and all whose path she crossed. A memorial service will be heldFriday June, 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church.700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva, WI. A reception will follow at Lakewood Golf Club,w1773 Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva, WI.

