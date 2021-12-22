Lloyd (Chris) Christensen

1933 - 2021

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Long-time Lake Geneva resident Lloyd (Chris) Christensen passed away peacefully in Scottsdale, AZ after battling several long illnesses. He was a member of the LG Parks Board, Pilgrim Church, and Big Foot Country Club.

Born to Soren and Esther (Williamson) Christensen in May of 1933 in Swan Lake Township the youngest of six siblings. Chris attended Country School, graduating from Hurley High School at 16. He farmed one year with his dad Soren before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, stationed in San Diego, CA and then Kodiak, AK. In 1953 Chris married Marilyn Flyger, his long-time sweetheart. Son Greg was born in 1955, followed by son Chris in 1961, and daughter Tracy in 1963.

Chris earned his bachelor's from Ohio University, and thereafter began his 39-year career with Burlington Industries eventually becoming a regional salesman. A born salesman, Chris came into his own professionally when lunches included a martini or two, and a handshake was as good as your word. Many of his corporate clients became personal friends. He continually gained more territory and moved his family around the country several times, eventually settling in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and later wintering in Arizona before settling permanently in the Phoenix area.

Chris and Marilyn enjoyed travelling the world, good wine, entertaining, and a good round of golf. He sang in the choir of every church he was a member of, and joyfully served his church any way he could.

Chris is survived by his wife Marilyn, son Greg, daughter Tracy, grandchildren Elizabeth, Jack, and Claire, and many friends across the country.

Services will be held at the Community Church of the Verdes, and private burial of his ashes in Hurley, South Dakota, both to be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements made through https://www.messingermortuary.com/.