Lois A. Leedle
FUNERAL HOME
Toynton Funeral Home
328 Kenosha Street
Walworth, WI

Lois A. Leedle

June 11, 1931 - June 18, 2021

BLOOMFIELD - Lois A. Leedle was born June 11, 1931, in the Town of Bloomfield to Herman and Margaret (DeYoung) Kundert. She passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Village Glen in Lake Geneva.

Lois is survived by her children: Mary (Raymond) Kent, Robert (Jane) Leedle, Bev Erlyann Leedle, James (Susan) Leedle, and Diane (Gary Hitchcock) Leedle; nine grandchildren and four great granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth and brother, Herman (Tillie) Kundert.

A visitation was held on Wednesday, June 23 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St. Burial followed at Linn-Hebron Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Town of Bloomfield/Genoa City Fire and Rescue, PO Box 135, Pell Lake, WI 53157.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Toynton Funeral Home
328 Kenosha Street, Walworth, WI
Jun
23
Service
12:00p.m.
Toynton Funeral Home
328 Kenosha Street, Walworth, WI
