Loretta Margaret Frank

1936 - 2020

Loretta Margaret Frank, 84 of Fayetteville, AR formerly of Lake Geneva, WI passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Fayetteville. She was born June 20, 1936 in Dickinson, N.D. to Ferdinand and Lucy (Krushenitzski) Huschka. She was a former owner and operator of a desktop publishing company, a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva, WI, and attended Thrive Church in Fayetteville.

She is survived by two sons, Randy Frank and wife Nancy of Hartland, WI, Kevin Frank and wife Mary of Muskego, WI, two daughters, Jeanette Frank of Windsor, CA, Cheryl Sinacore and husband Bill of Fayetteville, AR, and two grandchildren, Ryan and Jeffrey Sinacore

A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, November 6th in the Chapel of Nelson-Berna Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fayetteville Senior Center.

Another service will be held in Lake Geneva, WI at a later date.

