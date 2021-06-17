Lucille Albrecht

1945 - 2021

LAKE GENEVA - Lucille Albrecht, 75, a lifelong resident of the Lake Geneva area passed away Wednesday June 9, 2021 at Saint Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. The former Lucille Baumeister was born in Burlington, WI on November 2, 1945 the daughter of the late LaVerne and Loretta (Raduenz) Baumeister. On September 4, 1965 in Lyons, WI, she was united in marriage to Stan Albrecht. Lucy had worked for over 40 years in the Quality Control Department at Trostel's in Lake Geneva.

Lucy was a loving caring person who enjoyed helping people. She enjoyed baking, especially pies. She was an avid Bingo player. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids, who she dearly loved.

Lucy is survived by: Stan her husband of 55 years, two sons: Brian (Sandy) Albrecht of Elkhorn, WI and Eric (Dina) Albrecht of Northbrook, IL; four grandchildren: Bailey, Nick, Laura and William, a brother Ken (Dee) Baumeister of Lyons Township, WI and two sisters; Darlene Park of Elkhorn, WI and Ellaine Hollman of Deming, NM.She was preceded in death by: six sisters: Ruth Malec, Judy Baumeister, Rita Mooney, Suzanne Baumeister, Vernetta Fabian and Shirley Mershon; and four brothers: William Baumeister, John Baumeister, Lester Baumeister and Tim Baumeister.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Wednesday June 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Francis deSales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva, WI. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials are requested in Lucy's name to: the Autism Society of Wisconsin: asw4autism.org.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuenralhome.com.

Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting the Albrecht family.