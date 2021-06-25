Menu
BLOOMFIELD - Luis Alvarez, age 79, of Bloomfield, WI, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June 21, 2021. Son of the late Florencio and Mary (Yanel) Alvarez, Luis was born on April 30, 1942, in Kenosha, WI. On April 27, 1968, he was united in marriage with Patricia DiChiria at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Burlington, WI. During his life, Luis worked for WE Energies and raised four children with his wife. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Luis was a kind, caring man, selfless and strong, with a great sense of humor. His greatest love in life was spending time with his family. Luis was a bit of a homebody who enjoyed being outside working in the yard. He also enjoyed trips to the casino and traveling with his family and friends.

Luis is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Pat Alvarez; his children: Angela Alvarez Barclay of Pell Lake, WI, Natalie Alvarez of Pell Lake, WI, Andrea Alvarez of Shorewood, WI, and Anthony Alvarez of Woodstock, IL; his beloved grandchildren: Jacey, Jaden, Angelica, and Tylie Alvarez; and his siblings: Mary Brown, Tony (Mary) Alvarez, Suzie Alvarez, Ramón Alvarez, and Ana Maria (Isaac) Cotton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florencio and Mary Alvarez; and siblings: Caroline Grisham, Lencho Alvarez, and Jose Alvarez.

A visitation and funeral mass were held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is assisting the Alvarez family. Online condolences at haaselockwoodfhs.com.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
WI
Jun
26
Funeral Mass
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss.
Joanne Matwij
June 25, 2021
