Luis M. Ochoa

Luis M. Ochoa age 57, of Delavan, WI passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, May 28, 2021, with his family by his side. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Delavan, WI.

Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family of Luis.