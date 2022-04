Lyle "Tuffy" A. Karis

WEST ALLIS - Lyle "Tuffy" A. Karis, age 89, of West Allis passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Visitation will be held on Friday March 26, 2021 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (2322 S. 106th St.) from 10:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Interment will take place at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery (Norwalk, Wisconsin) on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:30 am. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.