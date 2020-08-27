Lynne O'Neill Sebby

Lynne O'Neill Sebby passed away peacefully in Fort Myers, FL on July 23, 2020.

Lynne was a powerhouse of a mother to four children that she was fiercely proud of. She was also a grandmother to ten grandchildren that will forever remember her fiery, Irish wit and long, loving hugs.

Lynne was born in Pittsfield, MA to William and Catherine O'Brien. Upon graduation from Pittsfield High School she worked for Berkshire Gas. There she met her first husband John R. O'Neill with whom she had four children. She was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan that enjoyed gardening and water aerobics.

Lynne was strong in her Catholic faith, she went to mass every Sunday. She loved her girlfriends, her cat Daisy, and everything Irish. Her favorite things were traveling, music, and corned beef. She was the widow of her beloved husband Wade Sebby. Lynne was a

woman who lived life fully, she loved hard, worked hard, and above all joked hard. She leaves behind a family that will miss her dearly.

She will live on in the hearts and minds of her children, Terry, John and Katie. Lynne also leaves behind her grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, her many nieces and nephews, and her many friends across the country.

We know the road rose to meet her and her son Tom and her two brothers, William "Bud" O'Brien, jr. and David O'Brien were there to greet her at the end.

Lynne's services and celebration of life will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers please send tributes or donations to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

A special thanks to the staff of heroes at Hope Hospice.