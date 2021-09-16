Menu
Marble Leroy Blakesley
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dunlap Memorial Home
604 S Main St
Fort Atkinson, WI

Marble LeRoy Blakesley

1947 - 2021

Marble LeRoy Blakesley died Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Marquardt Memorial Manor in Watertown, WI. He was born December 5, 1947, in Bethany, MO to Merville Roy and Velma Marie Blakesley.

He graduated from Central Community School (now Central Decatur Junior-Senior High School) in Leon, lowa in 1966. Marble graduated from an Electronic Technician program and worked as an electrician until retiring.

He is survived by brothers: Merville (Linda) of Troy, MO and Marvin (Melinda) of Williams Bay, WI; daughter Heather of Delavan, WI; son Jeremy of Pell Lake, WI; grandchildren: Anna and William (Heather), Landon and Logan (Jeremy). Marble is also survived by his aunt Vaeniece Davis of McCool Junction, NE; nieces and cousins. Marble was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marla Kay.

A memorial service will follow at a later time.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson, WI is assisting the family. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I was so sorry to hear of Marb's passing, and will always remember his quick, sweet smile. My condolences to your family.
Wendy Rieben Ladd
November 16, 2021
