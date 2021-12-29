Menu
Marco T. Gonzalez
Marco T. Gonzalez

DELAVAN - Marco T. Gonzalez, 86, of Delavan, WI passed away to eternal life on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held at the St. Andrew's Catholic Church on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
714 E Walworth Ave, Delavan, WI
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
714 E Walworth Ave, Delavan, WI
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
714 E Walworth Ave, Delavan, WI
Adriana, Marc, and Emilio
February 17, 2022
