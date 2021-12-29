Marco T. Gonzalez

DELAVAN - Marco T. Gonzalez, 86, of Delavan, WI passed away to eternal life on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held at the St. Andrew's Catholic Church on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.