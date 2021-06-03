Menu
Margaret R. Kurth
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
ELKHORN - Margaret R. Kurth was born April 20, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Gertrude (Tobiason) Chappell. She passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn.

Her greatest love was her family. She also loved cooking, baking, traveling, reading, visiting friends, and playing cards. She was an avid teddy bear collector. During most of her career she worked as a supervisor in the bookkeeping department of several large banks.

Margaret is survived by her children: Ken Kurth, Jan (Jack) Meredith, Kathy (Michael) Karcher, and Jim (Chris) Kurth; grandchildren: Jay (Julie) Meredith, Joey (Sara) Meredith, Jaime (Cory) Manier, Jake Meredith, and Shannon (Tom) Wynn; great grandchildren: Colin, Josh, Rhys, Joel, Rowan, Jase, and Garret; brother Robert (Cathy) Chappell; as well as many step grand and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth; a daughter in infancy Ruth Ann; daughter-in-law Carol Kurth; and brother Edward (Shirley) Chappell.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 111 Fremont St., Walworth. Burial will follow at Walworth Cemetery.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Immanuel United Church of Christ
111 Fremont St., Walworth, WI
Jun
5
Service
12:00p.m.
Immanuel United Church of Christ
111 Fremont St., Walworth, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
