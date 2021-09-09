Marian L. Burke

1929 - 2021

Marian L. Burke 92 years old, longtime resident of Delavan, WI passed to eternal life surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Golden Years in Lake Geneva.

Marian was born on May 10, 1929 in Chicago, IL to Richard and Gertrude (Hagenow) Lorenz. Marian married William Burke on September 3, 1949 at Immaculate Conception Church in Chicago, IL. Marian is survived by her children: Tim (Pam) Burke, Fran (Al) Spoerlein, Peter (Pam) Burke, Nancy (John) Gruber, Dan (Joan) Burke and Eileen (Terry) Hardiman; her sister Margaret Lorenz. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill and brothers Richard, Thomas and Charles. Marian and Bill were longtime members of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Delavan.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home-Betzer Chapel (118 South 2nd Street, Delavan). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Private Interment St. Andrew Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Heart of the Nation Catholic Mass (P.O. Box 14428, Milwaukee, WI 53214). Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.