Marie S. Graf

March 15, 1942 - May 14, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - Marie S. Graf, age 79, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away peacefully at the Pinecrest in Lake Geneva on Friday, May 14, 2021. Marie was born on March 15, 1942 in Charleston, SC daughter to the late Lester and Lucille (Kirsling) Krause. She was a 1960 Class graduate of Big Foot High School and was employed at Brunk Industries.

Marie is survived by her siblings: Janet Krause and David Krause; nieces, nephews; other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Barbara Krause, sister-in-law Lynn Krause and daughter Lisa Graf.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the St. Catherine Cemetery (Cty Rd J) in Sharon/Clinton. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to https://toledokeepingthefaith.com/donate/ in Marie Graf's name. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.