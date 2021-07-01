Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Regional News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie S. Graf
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Center St
Lake Geneva, WI

Marie S. Graf

March 15, 1942 - May 14, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - Marie S. Graf, age 79, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away peacefully at the Pinecrest in Lake Geneva on Friday, May 14, 2021. Marie was born on March 15, 1942 in Charleston, SC daughter to the late Lester and Lucille (Kirsling) Krause. She was a 1960 Class graduate of Big Foot High School and was employed at Brunk Industries.

Marie is survived by her siblings: Janet Krause and David Krause; nieces, nephews; other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Barbara Krause, sister-in-law Lynn Krause and daughter Lisa Graf.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the St. Catherine Cemetery (Cty Rd J) in Sharon/Clinton. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to https://toledokeepingthefaith.com/donate/ in Marie Graf's name. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
St. Catherine Cemetery
Cty Rd J, Sharon/Clinton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.