Marilyn G. Bielski

June 11, 1930 - Dec. 6, 2020

Lake Geneva - Marilyn G. Bielski, 90, of Lake Geneva died peacefully on December 6, 2020 at Arbor Village in Lake Geneva.

She was born Marilyn Gloria Gloss in Chicago, IL on June 11, 1930 to the late William and Martha (Gloss) Kadloboski.

Marilyn's love of life radiated to everyone that knew her! She had a passion for music, specifically the piano. Marilyn's mother bought her a baby grand piano in 1939 at the age of nine that she played beautifully. Marilyn taught yoga to other women in the 1970s and practiced every day. She loved to cook and taught her children all of her cooking secrets. She also loved the library! She worked in the Gary Public School System as a secretary at Kennedy King Middle School and then worked in bus transportation in Gary, IN until she retired. Upon retiring, she moved from Indiana to Lake Geneva, WI. She will be remembered by all as a person who was happy and treated everyone well.

Marilyn is survived by her sons: Curt Bielski of Valparaiso, IN and Brian Bielski of Pacific Palisades, CA; and her daughter Nancy Southern of Santa Monica, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kim and Bud Martin and Michael and Amy Southern. Marilyn will be missed by all dearly as she moves on to see her husband Edmund and her daughter Lynne Martin in the next life.

A memorial mass for Marilyn will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you make a donation in Marilyn's name to the Aurora at Home Hospice. Information has been provided below for where to send you donation to.

