Marion L. Madaus

March 1, 1926 - November 7, 2020

Marion L. Madaus age 94 of Wheatland, WI. passed away November 7, 2020.

She was born in Lyons, WI. on March 1, 1926. The daughter of the late Albert and Emma (Schmidt) Bank Jr. On June 10, 1944 she was united in marriage to Willard Madaus who preceded her in death on November 5, 2003. Marion was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Slades Corners. Marion was the quintessential farmer's wife, cooking, baking, running for parts, while raising four kids. Over the years she has been a 4-H Leader, member of the long ago B-12 Homemakers, and St. John's Ladies Aid. She enjoyed polka dancing, playing cards, watching the Packers and the birds outside. After retirement in 1985, they moved to Hayward, WI. area before coming back to the Wheatland area in the recent years.

Survived by her four children: Marilyn (Larry) Steinke of Milton, WI., Marcia Madaus of Burlington, WI., Mel (Jan) Madaus of Burlington, WI. and Marlene (Steven) Krueger of Janesville, WI. Grandmother of John (Theresa) Steinke, Milton, WI., Maribeth (Mark) Uhlig of West Bend, WI., Ashley (Darrin) Baumeister of Burlington, WI., Ryan Madaus of Burlington, WI. Great Grandmother of 11 and Great-Great Grandmother of 1. Sister to Donald (Cheryl) Bank. She was preceded in death by her brothers Lloyd Bank, Raymond Bank, Leroy Bank, Harold Bank and sisters Lois and Ethel.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Slades Corners, WI. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church 39506 60th St. Burlington, WI. mailing address. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Genoa City, WI. is assisting the family.