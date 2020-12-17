Mary Cooper

1933 - 2020

It is with sadness that we share the news that Mary Cooper died December 9, 2020 at Waverly Gardens in Saint Paul, MN. Chuck her husband, her two children, Beth and David predeceased her.

Mary was born on July 22, 1933 in Chicago. She was a model when she was younger! Mary attended Walworth High School in Walworth, WI. She loved being a homemaker, mom and wife, calling herself the "General Manager and CEO of the home." Chuck and Mary were faithful members of Christ the King Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake, MN. They especially enjoyed being part of a Bible study group in recent years.

Mary was a presence – a deeply spiritual person who enjoyed conversations about God and Scripture, and a woman of quick wit and humor. She loved cooking, especially for her husband Chuck, who enjoyed everything she made, and was an accomplished baker. She was a wonderful hostess, always making sure treats and coffee/tea were ready for any visitors to her home. She was also an incredibly skilled seamstress and knitter.

She is also survived by many extended family members, including her brother in law Bob Rauland of Walworth, a goddaughter, many nieces and nephews, and special cousins.

There are no plans for a Memorial service at Christ Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake, MN at this time. If you would like to send a card to Mary's grandson:

Zac Fear

2625 E. Camelback Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85016

For additional information contact Bob Rauland at The Rauland Agency, Inc. 262-275-2185