Mary Virginia Johnson

1924 - 2021

Mary Virginia Johnson, age 96, passed away peacefully on Friday February 19, 2021 with her family by her side.

Gina was born in Highland Park, IL on September 1, 1924. She was a 50 year member of the Lake Geneva Garden Club and a long time parishioner and Eucharistic minister of Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Glenview, IL) and St. Francis de Salles (Lake Geneva) parishes and worked as a guidance counselor secretary at Regina Dominican High School. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Gina is survived by her loving children, Dan (Amy) Johnson and Betsy (Fred) Brennan; daughter-in-law, Colleen Johnson; cherished grandchildren, Judy (Joe) Deuster, Thomas Johnson, Jennifer (Sayre) Kos, Erin (Rob) Huey, Kaleigh and Shannon Patinella, Amy Johnson, Ray (Kelly) Johnson, Jessica (Ryan) Cox; great-grandchildren, Mikey, Christopher, Caroline and Brooklynn Kos, Ethan and Nathan Huey, Gabby Wilkerson, River, Meadow and Briar Johnson, Floyd, Jade, and Alice Cox; sister, Ann Hinshaw.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Thomas Ray Johnson; daughter, Judith Leslye Johnson; son, Michael Johnson; parents, Leslie Bernard McCaffrey and Elizabeth McCaffery (nee Mumper); and sister, Carol Barnes.

A visitation for Gina will be held on Tuesday February 23, 2021 from 9am until 10am at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014 followed by an 11:30am Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Glenview, IL. Burial to follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025