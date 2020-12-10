Matthew Gene Scheffler

Matthew Gene Scheffler, age 40, went down swinging surrounded by family on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his home overlooking Geneva Lake in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, after years of tirelessly fighting and pushing his body and mind to their limits.

As the baby of four siblings, and in true youngest child form, he was the consummate instigator. He was witty, street smart, and resourceful-characteristics that, among many others, made him such a tremendous success in life.

He was a scholar athlete alumnus of Springfield High School (Illinois) and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he received a full scholarship for football while simultaneously earning his Civil Engineering degree and MBA. He worked as a civil engineer for Knight E/A, where he also served as the resident commissioner for office fantasy leagues and considered many of his colleagues to be close friends.

In July 2014, Matt married Eileen (Green) Scheffler in County Mayo, Ireland. Together they shared three sweet, hilarious, and curious children: Maura (5), Laird (3) and Brennan (1). His greatest joys were watching his kids swim, as well as traveling the world, dancing at weddings, planning epic gameday events, selling tickets, sending text GIFs, and sitting on the front porch listening to music.

Matt was forever loyal to his friends, to his family, and to his Minnesota Vikings. He challenged all information, and he was never one to back down from a challenge, be it a political debate or game of Monopoly. He also participated in multiple triathlons, mud runs, and basketball leagues.

He was the rare mix of intelligence, decisiveness, and confidence, while maintaining an easy-going temperament and always staying humble. He had a diverse friend group, and he considered many of his friends to be not just friends, but best friends. It is a challenge to sum up such a unique and larger-than-life guy like Matt with mere words. He will be remembered forever, and he will be greatly missed. We love you, Matt!

Matt is survived by his wife, Eileen Scheffler nee Green; his children Maura, Laird, and Brennan Scheffler. Matt was the loving son of Catherine L. Scheffler, nee Hollembeak, and William A. Scheffler; baby brother of Brad (Jennifer) Scheffler, Sara (Shane) Behl, Elizabeth (Brian) Murphy; thoughtful nephew of Michael (Marlyn) Hollembeak, Mark (Martha) Scheffler; ticklemonster-and-uncle to Emma, Brody, Chloe, Jacob, Ava, and Landon Scheffler; Cate, Drew, Jack and Alex Behl; and Norah, Irene, and Gus Murphy; son-in-law and neighbor to Catherine T. "Tykee," Green, nee Gibbons, and Francis P. Green; and a brother-from-another-mother to Michael Green, Maggie Cambria nee Green, Patrick (Rene) Green, Katie Green, and Molly Green.

A celebration of life service will be planned for a future date in Lake Geneva in addition to a golf outing in central Illinois tentatively scheduled for summer 2021. In lieu of flowers and casseroles, you are invited to donate to Matt's children here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/matt-scheffler or become a fan of the Minnesota Vikings. Either choice would make him proud. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Scheffler Family.