Melvin R. Sierakowski

1938 - 2020

Melvin R. Sierakowski was born July 1, 1938 in Chicago to Joseph and Elizabeth Sierakowski. He passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.

Melvin was a devoted husband of 57 years, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, short wave and amateur radio (licensed as KC9ARS), target shooting, and camping. But mostly, he loved spending time at his house in Lake Geneva with his family. His passion for scouting was passed on to his children where Michaline earned the Archdiocese of Chicago's Puella Mariae Award in Girl Scouts and David and Michael earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Melvin graduated from the University of Dayton, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. While in college, he participated in Army ROTC and was a member of the Ohio National Guard. Melvin started working at the Illinois Department of Transportation and eventually earned his Illinois Professional Engineer license. Midway through his engineering career, Melvin moved over to the Illinois Tollway where he retired as the Chief Traffic Engineer. He was a friend and mentor to his staff, his fellow engineers, and the transportation industry. Melvin was respected at both agencies which led to the joint initial planning of projects such as the Elgin-O'Hare east of I-290 and the I-88 at I-294/290 Interchange. Melvin was always willing to help, especially when projects impacted each other's agencies and his contributions to many of the expressway and Tollway projects we drive today were a direct result of his leadership.

Melvin is survived by his wife Barbara(Jeroutek) Sierakowski; his children Michaline (Harry) Przekop, David (Sheryl) Sierakowski, and Michael (Tracy) Sierakowski; grandchildren Austin, Ryan, Jason, Jacob, Benjamin, and Grace; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Armella Gawronski.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation was limited to family only. The Funeral Mass was held at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Fontana, WI. The Mass was streamed online at https://www.facebook.com/stbensparish/ and is still available to view.

Private Burial will be at St. Adalbert's Catholic Cemetery in Niles, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.