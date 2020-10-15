Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Oct. 15, 2020.
I will always remember Uncle Merle as a gambler, because he always liked to bet on the horses, and at cards he always had a way of smiling and not caring if he won or lost. He will be missed. We are sorry for your loss. Mark and Diane Romenesko
October 14, 2020
My wishes of blessing for the entire Romenesko family in this time of loss and grieving. May Merlin rest in peace. Amen
October 14, 2020
Uncle Merle was a kind and gentle man who enjoyed a good joke, had a great sense of humor and a giant heart. Rest In Peace Merle and say hi to mom and dad please. You will be missed and remembered. My condolences to the entire family.