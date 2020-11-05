Merlin Romenesko

1929 - 2020

The family and friends of Merlin Arnold Romenesko will forever miss his friendly telephone greeting, "Rrrrromeneskos."

He passed from this world on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home in Walworth, Wisconsin, surrounded by those who loved him.

Merle was born on November 11, 1929, on the Romenesko homestead in Freedom, Wisconsin. After graduating from St. Norbert College, he enlisted in the Air Force. On April 10, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Rosemary Murphy.

He is survived by Rosemary, two brothers Gerry and Clyde, and his ten children: Mary (Ed) Smrecek, Jayne (Jeff) Hill, Jim Romenesko, Pat Romenesko, Tim (Jan) Romenesko, Dan (Chris) Romenesko, Peg (Pat) Hubertz, Sara Duckett, Kate (Tom) Drohner, and Joe (Julie) Romenesko. Twenty-eight grandchildren, as well 14 great-grandchildren also graced his life.

Merle is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mabel, brothers Ken, Ray, Orv, Bob, Vernon, and sister Arlene, as well as daughter-in-law Linda Romenesko and granddaughter Caitlin Hill.

Being an educator for decades, Merle touched the lives of so many people. Former students would knock on the Romenesko's door and re -introduce themselves. No matter where they dined, someone would recognize him and reminisce.

Merle was a lover of history and travel. There was always a road trip planned during spring break. Miraculously, all twelve of the family squeezed into the station wagon, with Mom always in the back seat.

After retirement, Merle dove into hobbies he loved. He was a member of three poker groups, where several of the players were his former high school students, still calling him" Mr. Romenesko."

Special thanks are given to the caregivers who treated Merle and Rosemary with such love and respect. The support of St. Croix Hospice in Delavan helped the family to understand and accept our loss.

Due to pandemic conditions, there will be a funeral service for the family only at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Sharon, Wisconsin.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to The American Cancer Society, (www.cancer.org.); St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Sharon, Wisconsin; or the Big Foot High School Education Foundation, Walworth Wisconsin.

Merle's life cannot be summarized in a few paragraphs, but all who knew him would agree, "Anyone who was lucky enough to have been touched by him, is just plain lucky."