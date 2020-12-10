Menu
Michael L. Grunden
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Center St
Lake Geneva, WI

Michael L. Grunden

1960 - 2020

Michael L. Grunden, 60 yrs, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Michael was born on November 8, 1960 to Don and Helen (Erickson) Grunden.

He is survived by his Son Connor Grunden, Mother Helen, Sister Julie (Robert) Predmore, Niece Devin Seitz, Step-Children Rodney Whetlow and Marsha Button and Grandson Brantley Whetlow. Preceded in death by his father Don. Also Survived by Aunts, Uncle, Cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Private Family Service were Held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is Proudly Serving the Grunden Family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Dec. 10, 2020.
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
