Michael J. Ames

1962 - 2020

Michael J. Ames, 58, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home in Longwood, Florida. Family and friends were with him along with an incredible Vitas hospice team.

Mike was born in Beloit, WI on June 29, 1962, the son of Gerald and Sandra Ames. He grew up in Fontana, WI, graduating from Big Foot High School in 1980. He attended the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, where he was the ski club president. On one of the club's ski trips to Colorado, Mike stayed behind after the trip ended, making Crested Butte his new home.

In the late 1980's, Mike moved to Orlando, FL where he would spend the rest of his life. Due to his fun nature and love for life, Mike had many friends and traveled extensively. He was involved with the Orlando Gay Chorus, the Metropolitan Business Association, and was the practice manager for Pinero Preventive Medical Care for many years. He was a fierce advocate for LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS causes

Mike is survived by his father, Gerald Ames; his sister, Laurie (Craig) Nelson; niece and nephew, Kate and Ryan Nelson; dear friends and his much loved dog, Lily. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandy (2015) and two pets, Bucky and Riley.

Mike will be remembered for his smile, strong spirit and will to live. He loved his dogs. He helped many and was a profound influence in the lives of family, friends and co-workers. His niece and nephew adored him. Mike taught us all to persevere and fight through the most difficult of circumstances. He will be greatly missed

A Celebration of Life will be held in Orlando at a future date.