Millicent Mosher Ferris

1939 - 2021

WALWORTH/Formerly of WILLIAMS BAY - Millicent Ferris was born September 22, 1939 in Harvard, IL to Henry Eugene and Marjorie (Northrup) Ferris. She passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her home in Walworth.

Milly grew up on the shores of beautiful Lake Geneva sailing, swimming, and running about with her brother Tommy. She attended Wayland Academy and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Degree in English and later studied in Ireland. She was a wonderful teacher of Public Speaking at Big Foot High School and still so many years after retirement held warm memories of the students she taught.

Milly had a charming sense of proper etiquette and a quick wit spiced with delightful little sayings.

She had a deep love of her family present and past, a great spiritual connection to her roots and heritage. She kept many generations alive both with ancestral stories and the family heirlooms arranged throughout her home.

In her later years you could find Milly sitting in front of her warm fireplace, enjoying a glass of wine, where treasured friends and family came to enjoy her company. She was truly a one of a kind lady, a girl for all seasons. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Milly is survived by her brother Tom (Linda) Ferris; nieces: Holly and Heidi; nephew Tommy; as well as many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation will be held at Toynton Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of prayers at 11:00 AM. Graveside services at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Harvard will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Agape House, 215 S. Main St., Walworth, WI 53184.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.