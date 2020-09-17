Mitchell G. Molter

1955 - 2020

Mitchell G. Molter, age 64, of Mellen, WI, died Sunday evening, Sept. 6, 2020 at the St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota.

Mitchell George Molter was born on November 10, 1955 in Elkhorn, WI, the son of the late William and Nada L. Thompson Molter. On May 18, 1996, Mitch was united in marriage to Kerrie Rae Besaw.

Mitch has been a resident of Genoa City most of his life. Mitch and Kerrie purchased property in Mellen, WI 17 years ago and moved there permanently in January of this year. Mitch worked as a carpenter in the construction trades his entire life.

Mitch was a former member of the Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad. Mitch and Kerrie enjoyed traveling and went on two hunting safaris in Africa. They enjoyed traveling on family trips and doing anything in the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, 4 wheeling, scuba diving in Belize and Cancun. Mitch helped out with numerous Genoa City Lions Club activities and was always helping anyone in need.

Mitch is survived by: his wife, Kerrie; 1 son Ian Molter of Delavan, WI, 1 daughter, Casey (Eric) Thornburgh of Genoa City, WI and a son, Fred (Erin) Ankebrant of Milwaukee, WI; 2 grandchildren, Isabella and Alexander; Siblings, Michelle (Mark) Reynolds of Paris, TN, Michael Molter of Colorado, Matthew (Maggie) Molter Of Monticello, FL, Marc (Debbie) Molter of Sebastian, FL and Marshall Scott Molter of Sebastian, FL.

The Molter Family will receive friends from 4:00PM until 8:00PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home and Crematory in Genoa City. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on Friday October 2, 2020 at the Funeral Home. A Celebration of Mitch's life will also be held at the Molter Home in Mellen, WI on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Due to Covid-19 regulations, Masks will be required and 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at a time. Please be mindful of time spent inside the Funeral Home, so others may pay their respects to the Molter Family. Thank you for understanding.