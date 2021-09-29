Monica Catherine Devine

1937 - 2021

Monica Catherine DevineMonica Catherine Devine, 84, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico.

Monica was born January 7, 1937, in La Valle, Wisconsin. She graduated from Marquette University and Lake Geneva High School. She received her Masters Degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, CO.

Monica worked as an audiologist at Colleges and Universities around the US including Champaign, IL, Minneapolis, MN, Denver, Boulder and Greeley, CO, Tucson, AZ and Santa Barbara, CA. She specialized in neo-natal, and working with Autistic children, as well as elderly and the underprivileged with hearing and speech disabilities. Monica had a great passion for her work and helping people overcome disabilities. In Denver Monica volunteered to be the emergency foster care of infants, and later fostered troubled teens, taking them into her home and mentoring them into adulthood.

She retired to Mexico in 2013, first to Baja, California for three years, then moved to the beautiful village of Ajijic on the shores of Lake Chapala, where she found her perfect home. This is the area where Monica chose to spend her retirement, and where she was part of a community she truly loved.

Monica was adventurous and loved to travel and find new experiences. She was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews and took them on vacations in many places in the West and on the Pacific Coast. She traveled to Europe with friends. She bought a bookstore at one point, but the internet brought small bookstores to a halt. She read extensively and liked to paint, play bridge, poker and other games, as well as dine out with friends. She was an interesting and funny writer who wrote blogs and newsy e-mails. She always kept in close touch with her family and lifelong friends and made many visits back to Lake Geneva.

Monica is survived by her sister Aileen Holahan (Lake Geneva, WI); brother, William Devine Sr. (Kathy) (Reno, NV); sister-in-law Norma Devine (West Allis, WI); nieces: Monica Holahan-Murphy (Matthew Murphy), Nicole Devine, Kellie Devine, Sue Rothwell (Jason), Stacie Fischer (Robert), Cris Vasquez (Danny), Teresa Sem (Daniel); nephews: Joseph, Andrew (Carol Laskowski) and Michael Holahan (Shauna), Bill Devine Jr. (Debbie) and many great nieces and nephews. Monica is also survived by her cats, Georgie and Boots, whom she loved and cared for deeply. She is preceded in death by husband Charles L. Goller, parents Francis and Gertrude Devine, and brothers John and Michael Devine.

A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Ajijic, where Monica was an active member, participating in services, doing readings and singing in the choir. This celebration was attended by her niece Nicole Devine and friends in Mexico, and by family and friends in the U.S. via Zoom. (This celebration is available to view via YouTube). The service was followed by a Memorial Gathering on the Malceon on Lake Chapala in Ajijic for the church and community including fireworks and fellowship. Private burial was in Chapala Panteon Cemetery in Chapala.

She was much loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.