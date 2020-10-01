Nancy Dickinson Tenney Picken

June 5th 1930- September 25th 2020

Nancy Tenney Picken, 90, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin died peacefully in her home with her family by her side.

Nancy, was born June 5th, 1930 to Albert Boyd Dickinson and Bernice Latimer Dickinson (Leininger). The first of five girls growing up and living a life outside in all its splendor on WALCOWIS farm in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and spending time on Bar DX ranch in Livingston, Montana raising cattle, horses, chickens, sheep and pigs. This set the scene for a deep appreciation for life, nature and all of earth's offerings. The seeds were sown early and her love and respect for nature, its flora and fauna, were cultivated throughout her life. She was extremely passionate about gardening and generously shared her time, talent and bounty with all she knew. A gracious friend to everyone she met was revealed in her smile. She was a source of incredible strength and integrity to her family and friends.

Nancy spent her high school years at Southern Seminary in Buena Vista, Virginia and went on to study at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon before transferring to University of Wisconsin Madison earning a degree in speech Pathology in 1953, where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Fraternity.

Nancy worked as a speech pathologist for Walworth County, Wisconsin from 1962-1972 and at Lakeland School in Elkhorn, Wisconsin from 1973-1984. While working and raising four kids she still found time to support her community in many ways as a member of the Traver Elementary School Board, President of Republican Women in Walworth County and a member of the Church of the Holy Communion Lake Geneva where she served on the altar guild for many years. Nancy was the President of the Junior League of Rockford, IL, a long-standing member of the DAR (Daughters of the Revolution) and a District Manager for Doncaster (Wisconsin) Fashion Design. For over 60 years she loved being a part of Lake Geneva Garden Club serving as President from 1981 to 1983 and recently becoming an honorary member. Her love and talent of both flowers and design were widely acknowledged, as she was honored to become a Garden Club of America Emeritus Artistic Judge.

Nancy met Roger Edward Tenney and married on December 28th, 1955 raising their four children in and on Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Sadly, she was preceded in death by Roger after 24 years of marriage. They are both survived by their children Ridge Tenney, Jessica (Dale) Aspinall, Kristen (Thomas) Freytag, Thomas (Anne) Tenney. She especially loved and was proud of her twelve grandchildren Madison and Bridger Tenney; Camille, Alyssa and Zachary Aspinall; Dylan, Nathan Ailsa, Bo and Aran Freytag and Shannon (Sam) Casson and Logan Tenney. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Jessica Holt and Susan Morton and is survived by her sisters Lois Whiting and Sarah (Dick) Baker and her 15 nieces and nephews.

Nancy was also preceded in death by her second husband John M Picken and survived by his children Doug (Kris) Picken, David (Jane) Picken and Libby Picken.

Nancy, also known as The Flower Lady, Baba, Kitty, Nan and Grandma, was a friend to everyone she met, a source of strength to all who met her and will be dearly missed by all those she touched.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to Lake Geneva Garden Club Foundation Inc. (for education) in memory of Nancy Tenney Picken mailed to LGGC, P.O.Box 596 Lake Geneva WI 53147

For those who would like to gather in honor of Nancy, an outdoor service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery (1101 Cemetery Rd, Lake Geneva) at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020. For those who wish to drive by in memory of Nancy please pass by after 11:45 am. Thank you.

