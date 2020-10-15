Menu
Search
Menu
Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Regional News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norma A. Koril

Norma A. Koril

Norma A. Koril, 91, of Lake Geneva passed away at her home on Sunday October 4, 2020.

Born Norma Alberta Colbert to the late James and Dorothy (Holzhauser) Colbert in Chicago, Illinois.On November 3, 1957 Norma was united into marriage to Jerry Koril in Chicago, Illinois.

Norma was an avid scrapbooker and loved it so much that she would go away for the weekend to scrapbooking conventions.Norma was the Historical Record Keep of the Questers.Norma loved to spend endless hours outside gardening.Norma was an avid skier, both on the water and on the snow, and enjoyed water aerobics.Not only was Norma Jerry's copilot in life but she was actually his copilot when they would fly to various place's on business trips throughout the United States.

Norma is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jerry.2 children: Gary (Sue) Koril and Terri Koril: 4 grandchildren,5 great grandchildren, and 2 sisters: Judy and Kathleen Eberle all survive Norma.Norma was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Janet Colbert.

A service for Norma will be held in the future.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy Norma's family have asked that you make a donation to either the American Cancer Society or the American Stroke Society.Links have been provided on the funeral home website, www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Norma's family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Derrick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Raymond
October 12, 2020