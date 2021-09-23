Pat Miller

1955 - 2021

Pat Miller passed away on September 18, 2021 at the age of 65.

Pat was born in Chicago on December 22, 1955 to James and Therese Miller. He was raised with seven brothers and sisters. He met his future wife behind the candy counter at the movie theater while working the projector. They went on to have seven children and enjoyed many camping adventures across the country in their 41 years of marriage.

Pat had a love of learning and was constantly challenging himself and others - especially in chess. His love for community drove him to volunteer for the local Fire Department, initiate Blood Drives in the area, and participate in the Lion's Club. His passion for the betterment of himself and others was evident and inspired everyone around him.

His family and friends remember him for the hard work and dedication he put into every project he undertook. His natural way of making friends with everyone he met, whether through kind words or a joke, brought him joy in his life and to everyone around him.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home at 113 Freeman St, Genoa City. Visitation will be from 12:00pm-2:30pm with service following at 2:30pm. Graveside service will take place immediately following the service at Hillside Cemetery in Genoa City, WI.

In lieu of flowers, we believe Pat would feel better honored by a donation to https://lolosangels.org/donate/ Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.