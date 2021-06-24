Menu
Patricia A. "Pat" Smith
Patricia A. "Pat" Smith

WALWORTH - Patricia A. "Pat" Smith, 72, of Walworth passed away to eternal life on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. Luke's Medical Center South Shore in Cudahy, WI, surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME, 118 S. 2nd St., Delavan on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. and again on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the North Geneva Cemetery. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Smith Family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home
118 South 2nd Street, DELAVAN, WI
Jun
25
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home
118 South 2nd Street, DELAVAN, WI
Jun
25
Service
11:00a.m.
Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home
118 South 2nd Street, DELAVAN, WI
