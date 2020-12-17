Patrick ""Mike"" Kelley Sr.

1940 - 2020

Patrick "Mike" Kelley Sr., of Sharon, WI passed away Sunday, November 29th at the age of 80. Mike was born November 25th, 1940 in Elkhorn, WI, he was the oldest of eleven children, son to Donald and Doris Kelley.

Mike was in the first graduating class at Big Foot High School, 1959. He looked forward to he class reunion every year with all his old classmates. Mike lived and worked in Walworth County for most of his life. He was a very talented Sign Painter. He was known by everyone, the talent he possessed was unbelievable. He was very passionate about his work, which included painting cars, trucks, signs, billboards, boats, windows, you name it. You would be hard pressed not to spot his work while driving around Southern WI.

Mike had an unbelievable personality, he was a big jokester, he loved pulling pranks and could talk to anyone. His laughter was very contagious. He was known by his family as "Poops". He was passionate about his WI sports and his first love was the Green Bay Packers (to the ire of his traitorous Bears fan daughters). No matter who they played, he always thought they should win and if they lost, the other team cheated or the ref's made a bad call. You could always spot Mike sporting one of his favorite sports teams.

Mike was an avid pool player, he played on several pool leagues throughout his life. He had a love for Antique Cars and would travel with his friends and family to car shows. His passion for old cars would show whenever the topic came up. Mike restored a 1966 Olds '98 Convertible, and he built (with help) a 1934 Ford Hotrod, his "Pride and Joy". He would comb through his Antique Car magazines in his free time. It did not matter what it was, he could see a picture and tell you what kind of car it was and the year. He spoke non-stop about his 1957 Mint Green Chevy Convertible, it was the first car he purchased and his ultimate favorite.

Mike is preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Patricia L. (Lami) Kelley, his son Glenn, his sister Glenna Wilkinson, his brother William "Bill", his brother-in-law James York, his brother-in-law Norman Pischel and his parents, Donald and Doris.

Mike leaves behind a son, Patrick M. (Lisa) Jr., his daughters, Patricia "Tricia"

(Clayt) McDonough, Margaret "Peg" (Patrick) Henry, as well as his four grandsons

Patrick lll, Kristopher, Brendan and Rowen J. McDonough.

He is also survived by his four sisters Trudy Pischel, Peg (Bob) Coulman, Noreen (Ray) Ashcraft and Donna York, as well as his four brothers; Don, Jim, Bob (Lori) and Kelly (Char). He leaves behind several nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces as well.

Due to the Covid pandemic Mike's services will be scheduled for Spring/Summer of next year. When you have a passion in life hold onto it and thrive; make the most of what you love, just as Mike did. He will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171